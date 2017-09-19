Stephone Anthony Traded from Saints to Dolphins for 2018 Draft Pick

Stephone Anthony Traded from Saints to Dolphins for 2018 Draft PickSeptember 19, 2017
The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday they acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2018 draft pick. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network later reported the Saints will receive a 5th round pick in the 2018 draft.
Anthony, 25, has missed the first two games of the 2017 season because of a high-ankle sprain.
Injuries also plagued Anthony during a turbulent 2016 season in which he appeared in 10 games while experiencing a severe statistical backslide.
A year after the Clemson product piled up 112 total tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception as a rookie, he managed 15 tackles and fell into head coach Sean Payton's doghouse before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee ailment.
Anthony's move from the Big Easy to South Beach comes on the same day the Dolphins suspended strong-side linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely.
The 2015 first-round pick will have a steep hill to climb in terms of getting acclimated to the Dolphins' scheme, but he shouldn't be asked to contribute in the short-term.
Rather, Anthony is a low-risk flier who could help fortify the Dolphins' front seven down the line if he's able to make developmental strides that proved elusive in New Orleans.