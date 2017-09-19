Stephone Anthony Traded from Saints to Dolphins for 2018 Draft Pick

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday they acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2018 draft pick. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network later reported the Saints will receive a 5th round pick in the 2018 draft.

Anthony, 25, has missed the first two games of the 2017 season because of a high-ankle sprain.

Injuries also plagued Anthony during a turbulent 2016 season in which he appeared in 10 games while experiencing a severe statistical backslide.

A year after the Clemson product piled up 112 total tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception as a rookie, he managed 15 tackles and fell into head coach Sean Payton's doghouse before he was placed on injured reserve with a knee ailment.

Anthony's move from the Big Easy to South Beach comes on the same day the Dolphins suspended strong-side linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely.

The 2015 first-round pick will have a steep hill to climb in terms of getting acclimated to the Dolphins' scheme, but he shouldn't be asked to contribute in the short-term.

Rather, Anthony is a low-risk flier who could help fortify the Dolphins' front seven down the line if he's able to make developmental strides that proved elusive in New Orleans.