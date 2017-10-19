Michael Beasley Suffers Ankle Injury During Knicks vs. Thunder

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley suffered a sprained left ankle in Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and will not return.

While Beasley has struggled at times to live up to the expectations that came with being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 draft, the Knicks would lose a rotational scorer if he is forced to miss significant time.

He was making his Knicks debut after signing in the offseason.

Beasley averaged 9.4 points per game in 56 contests for the Milwaukee Bucks last season and has averaged double-digit scoring in six different seasons during his career. His career high was the 19.2 points a night he tallied in 2010-11 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fortunately for the Knicks, they have other pieces who can carry more of the scoring load while Beasley is out. The offense will still run through Kristaps Porzingis, while Tim Hardaway Jr. and Frank Ntilikina provide weapons on the perimeter.

What's more, Lance Thomas will likely see more time on the wing during Beasley's potential absence.