    Michael Beasley Suffers Ankle Injury During Knicks vs. Thunder

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Michael Beasley #8 of the New York Knicks looks down the court during the second half against the Washington Wizards during their Pre Season game at Madison Square Garden on October 13, 2017 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley suffered a sprained left ankle in Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and will not return. 

    While Beasley has struggled at times to live up to the expectations that came with being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 draft, the Knicks would lose a rotational scorer if he is forced to miss significant time.

    He was making his Knicks debut after signing in the offseason. 

    Beasley averaged 9.4 points per game in 56 contests for the Milwaukee Bucks last season and has averaged double-digit scoring in six different seasons during his career. His career high was the 19.2 points a night he tallied in 2010-11 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Fortunately for the Knicks, they have other pieces who can carry more of the scoring load while Beasley is out. The offense will still run through Kristaps Porzingis, while Tim Hardaway Jr. and Frank Ntilikina provide weapons on the perimeter.

    What's more, Lance Thomas will likely see more time on the wing during Beasley's potential absence.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      What Would the Warriors Be Without Draymond?

      Aliko Carter
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Jordan Launches #HoodieMelo 💸

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Forget Lonzo, Randle Real Key to Lakers Future

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Walton Says NBA Players Will 'Come After' Lonzo

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report