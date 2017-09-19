Kevin Durant: Comments on Billy Donovan, Thunder Were 'Childish' and 'Idiotic'

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant called comments he made Sunday directed toward the Oklahoma City Thunder and head coach Billy Donovan "childish" and "idiotic."

Anthony Slater of The Athletic passed along Durant's full response Tuesday when asked about the hoopla that surrounded a Twitter exchange that appeared to show he uses a separate account to engage individuals who attack him on social media:

"I have another Instagram account, but that's just for my friends and family. So I wouldn't say I was using it to clap back at anyone. I use Twitter to engage with fans. I think it's a great way to engage with basketball fans. I happened to take it a little too far," he said. "That's what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates about what I really love, to play basketball. I don't regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter.

"I do regret using my former coach's name and the former organization I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I apologize for that. I don't think I'll stop engaging with fans. I really enjoy it and it's a good way to connect us all, but I'll scale back a little bit right now and just focus on playing basketball. I'll move on from that, it was tough to deal with yesterday. I was pretty mad at myself. Definitely want to move on and keep playing basketball."

TechCrunch shared video of KD's remarks on the subject:

The 28-year-old reigning NBA Finals MVP has taken issue with so-called "haters" and "trolls" since he decided to leave OKC to join the star-studded Golden State Warriors last summer.

Although his decision paid off with his first NBA championship in June, he hasn't stopped fighting criticism from people on social media.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports noted Durant has even said he may permanently ink one of those insults on his body.

"I get the snake comment so many times, I might just tattoo one of those on my arm," Durant told Complex's "Hot Ones" video series.

B/R Kicks‏ showcased the insoles of his new Nike shoes, which also feature previous negative comments about him:

It's unclear why Durant puts so much stock into comments from people he doesn't know, but Sunday's Twitter drama is the latest example of the lengths he's willing to go in order to defend himself.

For the time being, the eight-time All-Star selection said he's planning to "scale back a little bit right now" when it comes trying to defend himself because it was "tough to deal with yesterday."