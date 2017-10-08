Sami Zayn Helps Kevin Owens Win After Shane McMahon's Jump from Hell in a Cell

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon settled the score Sunday at Hell in a Cell with Owens prevailing in a brutal Hell in a Cell match.

Owens was incapacitated after falling from halfway up the outside of the cell onto an announce table. Not content to pin Owens right there, McMahon placed Owens on another announce table and climbed to the top of the cell structure.

As McMahon was dropping an elbow, Sami Zayn—longtime friend and blood rival of Owens—helped Owens get off the table, and McMahon landed flush on the table. WWE shared a replay of Zayn's save:

Zayn even shooed away EMTs who were tending to McMahon and implored the referee make the three-count to give Owens the victory.

Bleacher Report's Kevin Berge spoke for many WWE fans:

Bad blood had been mounting between KO and McMahon for months leading up to Hell in a Cell with the first major blowup occurring after SummerSlam.

Shane-O-Mac served as the special guest referee in a United States Championship match between Owens and AJ Styles, and Owens accused Shane of favoring The Phenomenal One after he lost.

Owens then had a rematch on SmackDown Live against Styles and chose Baron Corbin as the referee, but after Corbin left the match in disgust, McMahon donned the referee shirt and counted Owens' shoulders to the mat again.

That led to a verbal confrontation between Owens and McMahon during which KO said he wished Shane had died in a helicopter crash and that his children would have been better off without him.

That sent McMahon into a rage, as he attacked Owens and had to be pulled away by security and backstage personnel.

Shane was subsequently suspended for his actions, and a face-to-face meeting between Owens and Vince McMahon was then set up.

Vince told Owens that he suspended Shane not because he attacked KO, but because he didn't finish the job.

The Chairman proceeded to run down Owens on the mic before booking him in a Hell in a Cell match against Shane, much to the WWE Universe's approval.

In the process of agreeing, Owens got an assurance that he wouldn't be punished for attacking a McMahon, and he used that to his advantage by dropping Vince with a vicious head-butt.

The former universal champion showed no mercy during the beatdown of his 72-year-old boss, as he busted him open and crushed him with a devastating frog splash.

Owens' actions only served to infuriate Shane even more, and it set the stage for one of the most heated Hell in a Cell matches in recent memory.

The excitement level for the match was palpable not only due to how good the feud was between Owens and Shane, but due to the fact that McMahon has done some incredible and death-defying things in similar environments before.

Owens and Shane both brought the fight to each other, but it was KO who came out on top and continued his assault on the McMahon family.

