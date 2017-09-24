The Miz Beats Jason Jordan, Retains IC Title at WWE No Mercy 2017

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz continued to climb the ranks of the greatest all-time intercontinental champions on Sunday, as he defeated Jason Jordan to retain the title at No Mercy.

The Miztourage played a pivotal role in the result. Bo Dallas distracted Jordan momentarily, and after dispatching Dallas, Jordan received a right hand from Curtis Axel. That provided The Miz with an opening to deliver the Skull-Crushing Finale for the win.

Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston thought the match unfolded perfectly:

Judging by his post-match comments, which WWE shared on Twitter, Jordan isn't finished with The Miz:

While Jordan is definitively a babyface while feuding with The Miz, legendary WWE announcer Jim Ross posited he'd benefit from a change down the road:

After recently surpassing The Honky Tonk Man as the Superstar with the third-longest cumulative reign as IC champ, The Miz was in search of an opponent for No Mercy.

That initially prompted Raw general manager Kurt Angle to book a Fatal 4-Way between Jason Jordan, Elias, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy.

Miz felt nepotism was at work with regard to Angle including his son in the match, and he used it as an opportunity to take a shot at the GM, as seen in this tweet courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account:

The Miz lobbied for the Miztourage to be added to the match, and Angle obliged after Jordan urged him to allow it.

Jordan prevailed in the subsequent Six-Pack Challenge, making him in the new No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship and Miz's opponent for No Mercy.

The former member of American Alpha didn't have much time to celebrate, though, since The Miz and Co. attacked him following the match, per WWE Universe on Twitter:

Jordan was given an instant push when he went from SmackDown to Raw and was revealed as Angle's son, but wins had been hard to come by until the Six-Pack Challenge.

In previous weeks, Jordan lost matches to some of Raw's top Superstars, including Finn Balor, John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Jordan had strong showings in all of those matches, however, and even though he didn't prevail, he seemed to gain a certain degree of respect since he didn't look out of place in those bouts.

As for The Miz, frustration had been mounting because of his perception that Angle wasn't making him and the Intercontinental Championship a featured part of the show.

Miz didn't defend the title at SummerSlam, and after retaining over Jeff Hardy on Raw a few weeks ago, he made it clear that he wanted more chances on the big stage.

Angle afforded The Miz an opportunity at No Mercy, and he made the most of it by defeating Jordan and continuing to add prestige to the IC title.

