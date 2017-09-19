Italian Senator Antonio Razzi Says He Wants to Take Paulo Dybala to North Korea

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Italian senator and Juventus fan Antonio Razzi has revealed a baffling plan to use Old Lady striker Paulo Dybala as a political pawn with North Korea.

The eccentric politician has spoken about North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in a positive light before and has now told Radio Cusano Campus (via Football Italia) Dybala, 23, would receive a huge welcome in the totalitarian state:

"I want to bring Paulo Dybala to North Korea, and I'm also trying with [pop group] Il Volo.

"I know that Kim Jong-Un is very passionate about sports and music, that's why I'm trying to get the Juventus superstar involved.

"If I take Dybala there, there will be 200,000 people in the stadium and they'd have to put up big screens too. It would be a national party."

Razzi also recently said "close friend" Kim Jong-Un is a big Manchester United fan, per Alvise Cagnazzo in The Sun.

Argentinian striker Dybala has started the 2017-18 season in fine fashion as he continues his rise to superstardom.

Per WhoScored.com, he has netted eight goals in just four Serie A appearances as Juve have made a perfect start to the new domestic campaign.

He scored a superb hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday to keep Juventus second in Serie A behind free-scoring Napoli.