Italian Senator Antonio Razzi Says He Wants to Take Paulo Dybala to North Korea

Italian Senator Antonio Razzi Says He Wants to Take Paulo Dybala to North KoreaSeptember 19, 2017
Italian senator and Juventus fan Antonio Razzi has revealed a baffling plan to use Old Lady striker Paulo Dybala as a political pawn with North Korea.
The eccentric politician has spoken about North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in a positive light before and has now told Radio Cusano Campus (via Football Italia) Dybala, 23, would receive a huge welcome in the totalitarian state:
"I want to bring Paulo Dybala to North Korea, and I'm also trying with [pop group] Il Volo.
"I know that Kim Jong-Un is very passionate about sports and music, that's why I'm trying to get the Juventus superstar involved.
"If I take Dybala there, there will be 200,000 people in the stadium and they'd have to put up big screens too. It would be a national party."
Razzi also recently said "close friend" Kim Jong-Un is a big Manchester United fan, per
