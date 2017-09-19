    Italian Senator Antonio Razzi Says He Wants to Take Paulo Dybala to North Korea

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2017

    Juventus' Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala gestures during the Italian Serie A football match Sassuolo versus Juventus on September 17, 2017 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO BERTORELLO (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
    MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

    Italian senator and Juventus fan Antonio Razzi has revealed a baffling plan to use Old Lady striker Paulo Dybala as a political pawn with North Korea. 

    The eccentric politician has spoken about North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in a positive light before and has now told Radio Cusano Campus (via Football Italia) Dybala, 23, would receive a huge welcome in the totalitarian state:

    "I want to bring Paulo Dybala to North Korea, and I'm also trying with [pop group] Il Volo. 

    "I know that Kim Jong-Un is very passionate about sports and music, that's why I'm trying to get the Juventus superstar involved. 

    "If I take Dybala there, there will be 200,000 people in the stadium and they'd have to put up big screens too. It would be a national party."

    Razzi also recently said "close friend" Kim Jong-Un is a big Manchester United fan, per Alvise Cagnazzo in The Sun.

    Argentinian striker Dybala has started the 2017-18 season in fine fashion as he continues his rise to superstardom.

    Per WhoScored.com, he has netted eight goals in just four Serie A appearances as Juve have made a perfect start to the new domestic campaign. 

    He scored a superb hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday to keep Juventus second in Serie A behind free-scoring Napoli.

