WWE No Mercy 2017: Bold Predictions for Roman Reigns, Nia Jax and More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE No Mercy is coming up on Sunday, and fans are hoping for a great night of action.

The Raw-branded event features seven matches and all of them have the potential to impress and leave the crowd wanting more. Of course, all eyes will be on the company's biggest stars, and those stars are booked in some serious main event showdowns.

But two of those talents are squaring off in a match that many fans want no part of.

John Cena and Roman Reigns are indeed marquee Superstars and each man has earned his place at the top. But when it comes to seeing them face each other on the worldwide stage, it seems to be a dream match that only WWE is interested in.

Reigns' cousin, Nia Jax, is headed to a match in which she could become the top titleholder of the women's division. Jax could realize her dreams if she weathers the storm against Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Emma in a Fatal 5-Way Match.

Reigns may be the bigger star of the two, but Jax is the one that fans would ultimately enjoy watching win at No Mercy.

But how will the card go down not only for the Anoa'i family, but the other Superstars on September 24?

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have quickly become the most popular tag team in WWE. The funny part is it's all an illusion.

Fans believe The Shield founders are on the same page and that's certainly the way it appears. Rollins and Ambrose are getting along and they're winning. They are the Raw tag team champions, and fans are having just as much fun watching as the guys are working in the ring.

But at some point, it will all unravel. Ambrose will decide to reveal that he never trusted Rollins the entire time and used this reunion in order to get revenge. Or Rollins will once again turn on his partner, stabbing a dagger through the hearts of Shield fans once again.

Either way, that betrayal could come at No Mercy.

If it doesn't, Rollins and Ambrose should win and retain the Raw Tag Team Championships. Sheamus and Cesaro are a great team and are definitely up to the challenge. However, they will find themselves on the losing side at No Mercy.

But it's only a matter of time until the illusion comes to an end. Rollins and Ambrose will eventually wage war with each other once again.

Jason Jordan

Credit: WWE.com

It's good to be the boss's son.

Jason Jordan has a foothold in WWE because of his storyline relationship with Raw general manager Kurt Angle. But the more Jordan has worked, the more fans are seeing the rising star truly does have what it takes to succeed in the company.

He's extremely athletic, he's crazy intense and most importantly he's naturally gifted in the ring. Jordan has everything a WWE Superstar needs to get over and he will take another step in the right direction at No Mercy.

On that night, Jordan will become the WWE intercontinental champion.

The Miz proves week in and week out why he deserves to be on the main event scene. He's earned his spot in the company and he's one of the most compelling heels working today. But he's also proven that he doesn't need a championship to be on top.

Jordan needs quality wins over solid veterans in order to build his reputation in WWE. To this point, he's had very few of those wins. Beating The Miz and getting past The Miztourage to become the new IC champion is exactly what the younger Superstar needs at this point in his Raw run.

The Miz will live to fight another day, and Jordan will keep progressing on the road to his own main event stardom in WWE.

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar has been bested by Braun Strowman every time the two men have crossed paths. Fans are having serious flashbacks to Goldberg, as Lesnar once again appears to be in a situation he just cannot control.

The Beast Incarnate is being tamed and no one can stop it from happening.

But the problem with backing Lesnar into a corner is he comes out fighting every time. Strowman indeed has all the momentum and it looks as though the WWE Universal Championship is his for the taking at No Mercy.

That is why he will lose.

WWE loves to tease one outcome and then deliver the other. Just because Strowman looks good now does not mean he will simply steamroll over Lesnar and take the gold Sunday. Lesnar will likely find a way to win the war at No Mercy, leaving no doubt as to whom the real champ is.

However, there's no need for Strowman to look weak in the end. He will be with Lesnar every step of the way, proving he is a main event threat. Strowman could get counted out or he could get disqualified—whatever it takes so he does not have to get pinned.

There's no shame in losing to Lesnar, but WWE likely wants to continue the angle that Strowman is the one man that can bring down The Beast. He will probably do that eventually, but not at No Mercy.

Nia Jax

Credit: WWE.com

Nia Jax is finally getting a real shot at championship glory and she's in a great spot to receive it.

The Fatal 5-Way will be full of twists and turns, and fans expect that. Bayley, Sasha, Emma and Alexa will all get their opportunities to impress and show what they can do in the ring. But this match belongs to the most physically dominant star among them.

This should be Jax's night. She's had somewhat of a rocky road along the way in terms of her comfort level between the ropes. But she's really developed her character and style over time. She has now reached a point in which she can believably become the next Raw women's champion.

There is no better night for that to happen than Sunday.

Jax has indeed worked her way up and she's looked better than she ever has. She may not have a world of momentum going into No Mercy, but when given the chance, she's laid out everyone put in front of her. This is the time for her to show that she is the real deal.

It's also the time for WWE to give her the belt and let her own it like no one else can.

Jax's title reign will be an eventful one, thanks to the imminent arrival of Asuka to the red brand. If those two get the opportunity to square off, it will definitely be a contrast of styles the likes that fans have perhaps never seen from the women's division.

Asuka has an aura around her, but Jax doesn't need mystery to succeed; she is the powerhouse that destroys her competition. The same will surely be true at No Mercy.

Roman Reigns

Credit: WWE.com

Just as his cousin will walk away with the win, so too will Roman Reigns.

Many fans don't want to see it happen, just as many fans don't want to see him work John Cena. But this match is about more than just two top guys going to war; this is about a legend passing the torch to the next legend.

Cena and Reigns are indeed both hated, but top guys in WWE usually attain their positions by beating other top guys. That's the way it's always been done and that will also be the case with Reigns and Cena. In other words, Cena and Reigns were destined to feud, so fans should try to enjoy the ride.

This may not be WrestleMania, but there's still a lot riding on this match.

If Reigns loses, then everything WWE has done to build him up suddenly comes under fire. If Cena loses, then it's further proof that he is indeed on his way out. But Cena must still be depended upon as a main event star when his number is called, so he can't just lay down his crown and disappear.

Both men need to look good coming out of this one.

But this is Reigns' match to win. The rivalry may or may not end at No Mercy, but fans will know who has the stroke when the final bell rings. If that final bell rings after Reigns takes a cheap shot to beat Cena? Then there's automatically more intrigue and more controversy to keep fans interested as the rivalry continues.

Reigns and Cena may only just be getting started.

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online at boinkstudios.com.