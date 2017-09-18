Jimmer Fredette Unveils New Signature Shoe with Chinese Brand 361 Degrees

Elsa/Getty Images

Jimmer Fredette has become a superstar in China, and it has resulted in the former NBA player getting his own signature shoe.

Nick DePaula of ESPN provided a look at the new design, created by Chinese brand 361 Degrees:

Fredette was the 10th pick in the 2011 NBA draft but struggled to get consistent playing time and bounced around to four different teams over five years. After appearing in just six games in 2015-16, he tried his luck overseas and signed with the Shanghai Sharks.

This turned out to be a great move, as the 28-year-old averaged 37.4 points per game while winning the International MVP award, via James Herbert of CBS Sports.

He considered a return to the United States this summer, per Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Herbert), but instead chose to sign a two-year deal to remain a Shanghai Shark.

Now he is enough of a star to get his own signature shoe, which based on looks alone could sell quite a few pairs around the world.