    Jimmer Fredette Unveils New Signature Shoe with Chinese Brand 361 Degrees

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 01: Jimmer Fredette #32 of the New York Knicks looks on before he shoots three free throws in the final minutes of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on March 1, 2016 in New York City.The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the New York Knicks 104-85. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Jimmer Fredette has become a superstar in China, and it has resulted in the former NBA player getting his own signature shoe.

    Nick DePaula of ESPN provided a look at the new design, created by Chinese brand 361 Degrees:

    Fredette was the 10th pick in the 2011 NBA draft but struggled to get consistent playing time and bounced around to four different teams over five years. After appearing in just six games in 2015-16, he tried his luck overseas and signed with the Shanghai Sharks.

    This turned out to be a great move, as the 28-year-old averaged 37.4 points per game while winning the International MVP award, via James Herbert of CBS Sports.

    He considered a return to the United States this summer, per Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Herbert), but instead chose to sign a two-year deal to remain a Shanghai Shark.

    Now he is enough of a star to get his own signature shoe, which based on looks alone could sell quite a few pairs around the world.

