Sam Bradford to Practice Thursday, Might Play Week 5 with Knee Injury

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will practice Thursday with an eye on potentially playing in Monday's contest against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Mike Zimmer shared the news with reporters, noting, "If he's ready to play, he'll play."

Injuries and durability concerns are nothing new for Bradford, who is coming back from a knee injury that has limited him to one game in 2017. He sat out the entire 2014 campaign with a torn ACL and played just 10 games in 2011 and seven games in 2013.

The Oklahoma product was largely healthy for the Vikings in 2016, appearing in 15 games and finishing with 3,877 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also completed an impressive 71.6 percent of his passes.

The Vikings have turned to Case Keenum this season in Bradford's absence and will likely continue to do so if the latter cannot play. Keenum has completed 61 percent of his passes for 755 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.