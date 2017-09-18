Real Madrid Transfer News: Robert Lewandowski Dismisses Latest Rumours

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has rubbished reports linking him with Real Madrid, calling out the latest wave of speculation.

Guillem Balague of AS.com previously reported the Poland international had instructed his agents to start work on a move to the Spanish capital, and he even claimed meetings between the club and player would take place to set a fee, as the Bavarians were already resigned to losing him.

Speaking to Bayerischen Rundfunk (h/t ESPN FC's Mark Lovell) after he scored twice against Mainz in a 4-0 win on Saturday, Lewandowski responded to the reports (warning: NSFW language):

"I don't have to comment every time on every bit of nonsense, whether it means something or not, and I don't have to say something about this bulls---."

As noted by Lovell, the speculation kicked off when Lewandowski made comments critical of Bayern's transfer activity in an interview with Der Spiegel. Club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge responded in kind, calling Real his "supposed dream club" and fuelling reports of a rift in the process.

The Spanish media immediately jumped on the situation, but a transfer didn't seem likely. Lewandowski is under contract until 2021, and Bayern don't usually sell their most pivotal players unless there's a major falling out.

The 29-year-old has started the season in sensational form and was a huge force in front of goal last season as well. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Karim Benzema's slow start to the season and subsequent injury was always going to lead to rumours linking Los Blancos with strikers. The Frenchman has led the line for the team for years, but whenever he goes through a rough patch, he's swiftly linked with a transfer himself.

Real have emphasised signing younger players in recent years, building the squad around the stars already present and nurturing the likes of Marco Asensio and Mateo Kovacic. Lewandowski would not fit that mould, but president Florentino Perez has never been afraid to splash the cash if a top star becomes available.

That last part is key―if the war of words between Lewandowski and Rummenigge continues, the Polish star could well be made available in the future. As of right now, that's not the case, but it's a situation Real will likely monitor.