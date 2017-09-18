WWE No Mercy 2017: Matches Sure to Cause Controversy Among Fans

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With several high-profile matches and a star-studded card, WWE No Mercy could easily turn out to be one of the best pay-per-views of the year.

It looks increasingly likely that it will be the red brand's best outing for some time, given Raw's recent resurgence and the addition of talent such as John Cena.

The headline bout, naturally, is the Universal Championship fight between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman—and, inevitably, it's one of the matches that will cause controversy.

Here's a look at the full list.