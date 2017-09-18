WWE No Mercy 2017: Matches Sure to Cause Controversy Among Fans

WWE No Mercy 2017: Matches Sure to Cause Controversy Among FansSeptember 18, 2017
With several high-profile matches and a star-studded card, WWE No Mercy could easily turn out to be one of the best pay-per-views of the year.
It looks increasingly likely that it will be the red brand's best outing for some time, given Raw's recent resurgence and the addition of talent such as John Cena.
The headline bout, naturally, is the Universal Championship fight between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman—and, inevitably, it's one of the matches that will cause controversy.
Here's a look at the full list.
Neville vs. Enzo Amore
He's one of the most contentious characters on the WWE roster—and you can be sure Enzo Amore's title match with Neville at No Mercy will split opinion.
It's by no means a guarantee that Amore will upset the odds and win the Cruiserweight Championship, but if he does, there's bound to be a reaction.
Neville is doing a great job as the cruiserweight division's top guy, and he's in no position to be dropping the belt any time soon.
But even if he does retain, the match itself is sure to be of intrigue for WWE fans.
Amore certainly stands out—perhaps for the wrong reasons—when his in-ring ability is compared directly to the other cruiserweights. How will that impact Neville's undoubted ability?
Either way, it will be a fascinating watch.
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
It's rare that a Brock Lesnar segment—let alone a match—passes without some element of controversy.
So it's almost a guarantee that this Sunday, when The Beast Incarnate collides with Braun Strowman in No Mercy's main event, there will be a plethora of talking points.
Will Lesnar destroy Strowman and avenge the beatings he has taken at the hands of his opponent lately? Will Strowman do the unthinkable and actually win the Universal Championship?
It's going to be entertaining, that's for sure. And come Sunday night, WWE fans will have plenty to discuss when it comes to the show's main event.
Lesnar is never far from the headlines. That won't change this weekend.
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
They're two of the most divisive stars in WWE's recent history—which means no matter who wins on Sunday night, someone is going to be upset.
Should it be John Cena who wins, there will no doubt be calls that he has failed to put a younger, fresher talent over in Roman Reigns.
But if it's Reigns, then Roman's detractors, criticizing his push and momentum, are going to get even louder on Sunday night.
It promises to be a fascinating match, helped by the electrifying build between the two men—with Cena in particular ramping up the intensity on the mic.
Who will win? It's genuinely the toss of a coin. But either way, it's going to yield a huge response.