    WWE 2K18 First Gameplay Trailer Released

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2017

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Seth Rollins celebrates becoming the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 31 at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. WrestleMania broke the Levi’s Stadium attendance record at 76,976 fans from all 50 states and 40 countries. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
    Don Feria/Associated Press

    The first official gameplay trailer for the WWE 2K18 video game was released Monday, depicting stars like The Rock, Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

    IGN posted the footage previewing the game on its YouTube channel:

    The title, which features Seth Rollins on the front cover, is set to be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 17.

    The game's official Twitter account previewed the release of the trailer with the following snap of the in-game version of Shinsuke Nakamura:

    Macho T commented on the likeness of the Undertaker, while Starstruck was also impressed at this glimpse of the game:

    The full roster of names for the game have been confirmed by WWE, with company chairman Vince McMahon included as a playable character.

    In a blog post, WWE confirmed the latest edition of the series will bring back the "Create-a-Match" feature that was popular with gamers from WWE 2K14. A "MyPLAYER" setting will also let players "choose from eight fighting styles" to define a character in a "Road to Glory" mode.

    Additionally, in the post it's noted that superstars in the game will be more realistic than previous editions. That realism extends to the commentators too, with versions of Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves behind the announcer's table.

