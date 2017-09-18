WWE 2K18 First Gameplay Trailer Released

Don Feria/Associated Press

The first official gameplay trailer for the WWE 2K18 video game was released Monday, depicting stars like The Rock, Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

IGN posted the footage previewing the game on its YouTube channel:

The title, which features Seth Rollins on the front cover, is set to be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 17.

The game's official Twitter account previewed the release of the trailer with the following snap of the in-game version of Shinsuke Nakamura:

Macho T commented on the likeness of the Undertaker, while Starstruck was also impressed at this glimpse of the game:

The full roster of names for the game have been confirmed by WWE, with company chairman Vince McMahon included as a playable character.

In a blog post, WWE confirmed the latest edition of the series will bring back the "Create-a-Match" feature that was popular with gamers from WWE 2K14. A "MyPLAYER" setting will also let players "choose from eight fighting styles" to define a character in a "Road to Glory" mode.

Additionally, in the post it's noted that superstars in the game will be more realistic than previous editions. That realism extends to the commentators too, with versions of Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves behind the announcer's table.