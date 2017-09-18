Arsenal Transfer News: Lucas Moura Eyed Amid Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a January move for Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Lucas Moura.

According to Italian outlet TransferMarketWeb (via the Daily Star's James Benson), the Gunners could sign the Frenchman as a replacement if either Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil leaves—a possibility if Arsenal look to recoup some money on either one ahead of their contracts expiring next summer.



Brazil international Moura, 25, can play on either flank or through the middle and made a fine contribution in 37 Ligue 1 appearances last term, netting 12 goals and providing five assists, per WhoScored.com.

However, he has found his game time severely limited at the start of the 2017-18 season after PSG signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe during the summer.

In PSG's six French top-flight fixtures so far this term, Moura has played just 13 minutes, netting one goal.

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

The Sao Paulo-born winger's future at PSG looks uncertain, and a move to Arsenal could work out for all parties involved.

With Ozil and Sanchez both likely to depart Arsenal by next summer at the latest—neither are close to being persuaded to sign new deals, per Jeremy Wilson in the Telegraph—manager Arsene Wenger will need to find replacements.

Moura has a huge number of qualities that could make him an ideal fit at the Emirates Stadium.

He is fantastic running with the ball, boasts excellent passing range and link-up play, and is also a threat from set pieces.

Arsenal need to prepare for the departure of Ozil and Sanchez, arguably their two most important players, and bringing in Moura in the new year would help soften the blow significantly.