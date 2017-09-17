Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly Expects to Return Midseason After 2016 Surgery

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater expects to be healthy enough to get activated from the physically unable to perform list by midseason.

Bridgewater underwent surgery in September 2016 to repair a torn ACL and dislocated knee suffered in practice just days before the start of the 2016 season.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 campaign, which prompted the Vikings to trade a 2017 first-round draft pick and a 2018 conditional fourth-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Sam Bradford.

Bradford went on to set the single-season record for completion percentage at 71.6 percent, but the Vikes went 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

On Friday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the Vikings had some concerns regarding Bradford's knee, but they were cautiously optimistic about his status for Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Minnesota selected Bridgewater with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 draft out of Louisville, and he went on to start 28 games in his first two seasons with the team.

In 2015, Bridgewater went 11-5 and led the Vikings to the playoffs. He was also named to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while rushing for 192 yards and three scores.

Bridgewater could potentially replace Case Keenum as Bradford's backup if he returns or even regain the starting role if there is more to Bradford's knee injury.

Regardless of Bridgewater's status, he is set to become a free agent after the season.