Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly to Start Season on PUP List with Knee Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will reportedly start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the news Saturday.

The decision to put Bridgewater on the PUP list was hardly surprising since there has been no word from the Vikings on when he might play again.

A first-round pick in 2014, Bridgewater missed the 2016 season after suffering a torn ACL and dislocated knee during practice last August.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in October (via CBSSports.com's Will Brinson) that some doctors around the NFL expressed concern Bridgewater might never play in the league again.

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer on Aug. 26 there was a "possibility" Bridgewater could be back this season.

After being placing on the PUP list, Bridgewater will not be eligible to return until the Vikings' seventh game of the season, which is Oct. 22 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sam Bradford, whom Minnesota acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles last year after Bridgewater injured his knee, will be the Vikings' starting quarterback when they open the regular season Sept. 11 against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium.