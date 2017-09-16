Texas OT Connor Williams Leaves Game vs. USC with Knee Injury

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

Texas suffered a big loss Saturday with starting tackle Connor Williams going down with a knee injury.

The team announced he would be unable to return, according to Brian Davis of the Austin-American Statesman.

Williams was named first-team preseason All-America by the Associated Press heading into this year, his junior season at Texas.

The impact of his absence was not lost on those watching along:

While Texas was tied 0-0 in the second quarter against USC when Williams went down, the tackle has been a big part of the team's offensive success to start the year. Even with a 1-1 start, the squad has scored 97 points in two games.

"Connor Williams is the best left tackle we saw last year," a Big 12 defensive coordinator told Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated over the summer. "He's just different. I think he might be the best tackle in the country. He's long, athletic and has the wingspan and he's nasty."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the tackle to be the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft in his latest mock behind three quarterbacks and an edge-rusher.

Any extended absence would clearly be devastating for Texas, but his future could also be on the line based on the extent of the issue.