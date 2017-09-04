2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Week 1 Projections

0 of 32

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft? That depends on which team holds the selection.

Using OddsShark Super Bowl odds as a guide for the order, this early mock draft takes a look at team needs and which college players currently project to the first round.

That word—project—is a risky one. Several of the players expected to be at the top of the 2018 class are projects at this time. Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has all-world traits, but he must do better than the 15 interceptions and sub-60 percent passing he showed last year in his first season as a starter. Another quarterback, UCLA's Josh Rosen, must stay healthy after missing a large part of his sophomore season.

Allen, Rosen and USC quarterback Sam Darnold have the skills to hear their names called early in the 2018 draft, but even Darnold has to prove his first season wasn't a fluke.

Could the '18 draft rival the 2004 class? In terms of talent, that seems impossible, but like that famed class, we could see three very good quarterbacks come off the board early.