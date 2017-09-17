Mr. Olympia 2017 Results: Final Info for Phil Heath, Mamdouh Elssbiay, Top Stars

Nick Ut/Associated Press

Make it seven straight Mr. Olympia titles for Phil Heath.

Heath captured the title Saturday night at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, beating the top competitors in the bodybuilding world with his muscle development and posing ability.

Heath was favored to win the event and join Arnold Schwarzenegger as a seven-time winner of the title. With that accomplishment under his belt, Heath can join Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman next year as an eight-time winner of the event.

Heath edged Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, and the tension on the stage was thick as the two waited for the final results to be made public.

Dwayne "Rock" Johnson made the announcement that Heath had won his seventh title, and the champion hit his knees in an emotional display.

As tears rolled down his face, he spoke about the journey that started with a failed basketball career.

"I never thought I could win Mr. Olympia when I started my career in 2002," Heath said on the amazon.com live-stream broadcast as he collected his $400,000 first prize. "I just decided to dedicate myself to working hard.

"This sport has given me so much. It has taught me to be strong emotionally and physically. I have done it through hard work, and that means so much."

Elssbiay, a huge man with an overpowering upper body, took second-place honors, while William Bonac took third place. Dexter "The Blade" Jackson, the 48-year-old competitor, took fourth place, while Shawn Rhoden finished in fifth place.

Elssbiay said his training has improved quite a bit over the years. "I have improved my training and everything I do, and that's why I have been able to improve in the standings," Elssbiay said. "Phil Heath is the best body builder in the world and I am proud to be second.

"But next year, Ramy gets his turn. For sure."

Heath is not going away, and plans to come back for an eighth title in 2018.