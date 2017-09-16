    Marvin Lewis Reportedly Faced 'Near Mutiny' Before Firing Bengals OC Ken Zampese

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 11: Head coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts in the second quarter of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paul Brown Stadium on August 11, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Friday that Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis faced a "near mutiny" before he fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese.

    Florio noted several players had "pointed things to say privately" after the Bengals failed to score a touchdown in each of their first two games of the season.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

