Marvin Lewis Reportedly Faced 'Near Mutiny' Before Firing Bengals OC Ken Zampese

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Friday that Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis faced a "near mutiny" before he fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese.

Florio noted several players had "pointed things to say privately" after the Bengals failed to score a touchdown in each of their first two games of the season.

