Arsenal Transfer News: Latest on Juan Cuadrado, Top Rumours

Juan Cuadrado has said he remains happy at Juventus amid rumours Arsenal will make a bid for the Colombian winger in the January transfer window.

The Gunners reportedly view Cuadrado as an alternative to AS Monaco wide man Thomas Lemar, according to TransferMarketWeb.com (h/t the Daily Mirror). Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is said to be impressed by Cuadrado's form for Juve, per TMW.

However, Cuadrado himself has made it clear he is happy with the Serie A giants. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Star), Cuadrado said: "Goodbye? I never thought about leaving Juventus, I'm happy here and I want to continue in this great club."

Cuadrado is an interesting alternative to Lemar. The latter was on the Gunners' transfer radar during the summer, but a move failed to materialise despite a late bid.

Arsenal reportedly had an offer of £92 million accepted for the 21-year-old France international on deadline day of the summer window, per MailOnline's Sami Mokbel. However, BBC Sport's David Ornstein revealed the deal fell through due to doubts about Lemar's preference for the move to north London.

Monaco's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev also told French publication L'Equipe (h/t Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror) how the Ligue 1 side could afford not to sell all its best players: "In 2015 we had to sell in order to meet [financial fair play] conditions, so it was more of an obligation. We are, currently, financially safe and sound. You sell when you think it’s the right time. You've got to accept the risk and it’s by taking risks that we have got here."

Despite the setbacks in the summer, Arsenal want to try to revive the deal worth £92 million for Lemar in January, according to David Woods of the Daily Star: "Starsport understands a deal has been agreed in principle with Monaco along with a five-year contract for the France midfielder, worth around £250,000-a-week."

Any deal for Cuadrado would no doubt be cheaper, but it would mean the Gunners getting a different type of player. Cuadrado is a natural winger, one who offers true width on the right.

The South American can play wide in a four-man midfield, a front three or as a wing-back in the type of 3-4-3 formation Wenger's Gunners adopted late last season.

By contrast, Lemar is a midfielder who can operate on either flank and also has the potential to play centrally. In fact, Arsenal were considering a central role for Lemar, per Ligue 1 broadcaster Matt Spiro:

Of the two, Lemar is the better target for Arsenal. Not only is he younger than 29-year-old Cuadrado, but he also offers more flexibility to a squad still finding its identity tactically.

Wenger has said he wants to switch between playing three at the back and a back four, per the club's official website. Yet Tom Adams of ESPN FC believes evidence is mounting the Gunners should revert to a back four full-time.

Lemar would have more value than Cuadrado in the latter system.