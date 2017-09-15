Manchester United Transfer News: David De Gea Latest, Andrija Zivkovic Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

David De Gea could extend his stay at Manchester United after moving into a new property in Cheshire, despite continued links with a transfer to Real Madrid.

Daniel Cutts of The Sun reported the Spanish goalkeeper has moved just 500 yards from his £3.85 million home with his girlfriend, relaxing fears of an exit from Old Trafford. Los Blancos are tipped to try to sign De Gea next summer, but the player is renting with an option to buy.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

According to Cutts, a source commented:

"They have only moved around the corner, but he will still have plenty of packing to do."

"He has numerous Man of the Match awards to ship and has hired local firm Osbournes to do the heavy lifting."

"It looks like good news for the club, and the fans should not be losing any sleep, he has long-term plans here."

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t the Mirror's Liam Prenderville) reported Real have told their current No. 1, Keylor Navas, he can leave the club at the end of the season, clearing the way for De Gea's arrival.

De Gea has started all four of United's Premier League games this season, keeping three clean sheets, according to Squawka.

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

In other Red Devils news, manager Jose Mourinho has ordered scouts to run the rule on Benfica starlet Andrija Zivkovic.

According to O Jogo (h/t Metro), United watched the attacking midfielder in the UEFA Champions League, with Mourinho keen on monitoring the Serb since last term.



Zivkovic featured in 15 games in Primeira Liga last season, providing three assists but failing to score, according to WhoScored.com.

Here is the player in action:

Benfica meet United in Group A of the Champions League, allowing the midfielder to showcase his talent in front of the self-proclaimed Special One on October 18 in Lisbon.

The 21-year-old is an all-round talent, comfortable in possession with silky distribution for a player of his age.

Further performances will see other sides in Europe focus on his ability, and he could be one of the most desired young players in Europe by the time the next transfer window opens.