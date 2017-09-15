Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux Announced for Dec. 9

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux will fight Dec. 9 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

Lomachenko is 9-1 as a professional, and he will defend the WBO Junior Lightweight title against Rigondeaux, who is 17-0 with one no-contest.

The Dec. 9 bout will be historic since Lomachenko won Olympic gold as a featherweight in 2008 and a lightweight in 2012 representing Ukraine, while Rigondeaux won Olympic gold for Cuba in 2000 and 2004 as a bantamweight.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Rafael, this will mark the first professional fight ever between two boxers who have won a pair of Olympic gold medals.

Both competitors boast remarkable amateur records, as Lomachenko was 396-1, while Rigondeaux went 463-12.

The 36-year-old Rigondeaux is seven years Lomachenko's senior, and he didn't turn pro until after he defected from Cuba in 2009.

While Rigondeaux holds multiple titles in the super bantamweight division, he is moving up to 130 pounds for the fight, which is a proposition that promoter Dino Duva said doesn't bother him, per Rafael: "The weight is not an issue. Rigo feels like he can go anywhere from 122 to 130 pounds. Rigo wants to and has to make a statement, and this is the fight he can make a statement in. He feels he can beat anybody. He realizes Lomachenko is a tough fight, but if this is made, it is a great fight for fans and a great fight for boxing."

Rigondeaux is coming off the first no-contest of his career against Moises Flores. It was originally ruled a knockout win for Rigondeaux, but the decision was changed since his knockout punch came just after the first-round bell.

Lomachenko has won eight straight fights since losing to Orlando Salido by split decision in 2014, and seven of his professional victories have come by way of knockout.