Manchester United Transfer News: Thomas Muller Targeted in Latest Rumours

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly make a move for Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller next summer.

According to The Sun's Mark Fleming, Muller and Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti have a strained relationship, and even though the Italian appears set to be moved on at the end of the season, Muller "is understood to be ready for a move to the Premier League," where United would be his destination of choice.

The German was dropped to the bench in favour of James Rodriguez for Tuesday's match with Anderlecht.

It was the Colombian's first start this season, though, whereas Muller has featured in all six of Bayern's matches and started four, albeit he has only completed 90 minutes once.

Bundesliga expert Clark Whitney did not believe Rodriguez would supplant Muller in the team upon his arrival:

Thus far he hasn't, aside from the Anderlecht match, but Ancelotti has struggled to get the best out of Muller, per ESPN's Mark Lovell:

The same was the case last season, in which he bagged 17 assists but only nine goals in all competitions, a tally well below his usual standard having scored 102 goals across the four campaigns prior.

Even after recruiting Romelu Lukaku, that kind of firepower would be a phenomenal asset to United as they look to establish themselves among Europe's elite once again.

Muller may have struggled for Bayern of late, but he showcased his ability during the international break with Germany, per Squawka News:

The forward recently revealed he briefly weighed up a move to United two summers ago.

He told Kicker (h/t Fleming): "There was a stage when the subject arose two years ago when I considered it but then the club immediately backed me and I was told I belong here. I didn’t have to think about it a great deal after Bayern said: 'We are counting on you, you are an important man for us'."

Should Ancelotti remain in charge beyond the end of the season, Muller may well decide to move on if the situation does not improve.

However, that does not appear to be a likely scenario, per Raphael Honigstein for BBC 5 live Sport:

The 28-year-old has been at Bayern his entire career, so leaving the club will not be a decision he takes lightly.

If a new manager is in place whom Muller believes can help reinvigorate him at the Allianz Arena, it's unlikely United will be able to prise him away.