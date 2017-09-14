David Price Activated from 10-Day DL by Red Sox After Elbow Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox activated starting pitcher David Price from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, according to Greg A. Bedard of Boston Sports Journal.

Price was placed on the DL on July 28 due to inflammation in his pitching elbow.

The southpaw also began the season on the DL with an elbow ailment, and he has made just 11 starts this season.

Price owns a 5-3 record to go along with a 3.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 66 innings.

The 32-year-old veteran is a five-time All-Star and former Cy Young award winner as a starter, but due to Boston's depth in its rotation, it is planning to use him out of the bullpen.

MLB.com's Joe Trezza reported the Red Sox will utilize Price similar to what the Cleveland Indians have done with Andrew Miller.

Provided Boston's rotation—featuring Chris Sale, Drew Pomeranz, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez and Doug Fister—remains healthy and effective, Price could be a huge weapon down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Pitching out of the pen isn't foreign to Price, as he served in that role for the Tampa Bay Rays during their run to the World Series in the 2008 postseason.

Price has traditionally struggled in the playoffs as a starter, but in adding him to a pen that already includes Craig Kimbrel and Addison Reed, the Red Sox will be a tough team to beat in October when they get a lead.