Arsenal Transfer News: Jack Wilshere Wanted by Crystal Palace, Latest Rumours

New Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is reportedly keen on signing Jack Wilshere from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, the Eagles will keep tabs on Wilshere's progress up until midseason. Hodgson is said to be a big admirer of the 25-year-old, with the pair having previously worked together with the England national team.

"If the Arsenal star continues to play a peripheral role then Hodgson is likely to make a beeline for the talented midfielder," noted Mokbel. "His existing deal expires at the end of the season meaning Arsenal may look to cash in on their academy graduate to prevent him leaving for nothing next summer."

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones thinks it'd be a smart move for all parties:

Wilshere was expected to go to the very top for Arsenal and England, but a string of injury problems have hampered his development. There's clearly still hope among the Gunners fanbase that the midfielder can still make it at the Emirates Stadium, though, per Renato:

Nevertheless, Wilshere is at a point in his career where he needs to play games regularly, and there are doubts as to whether he can do so at Arsenal.

Not only does he have a poor history in terms of fitness, there is plenty of competition in the middle of the park for Arsenal. Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny have all proved to be far more reliable than the England international.

Having spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, Wilshere will know his career at Arsenal is in a precarious position. With that in mind, a few months on the fringes of the first team may make a move to Palace to work under Hodgson look tempting.

Arsene Wenger on Mesut Ozil Contract

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied suggestions that contract talks with Mesut Ozil have ground to halt.

"The contract talks have slowed down a little bit since August 31, because we need a little breather and to focus on the competition," per John Cross of the Daily Mirror. "But we will slowly get back into that."

As relayed by Cross, Wenger said he was "hopeful" that an agreement could be reached with the Germany international. Ozil has less than a year remaining on his contract, meaning he is free to talk with other clubs from January onwards.

According to the report, Ozil has been offered a weekly wage of £275,000 a week by the Gunners, though his representatives are said to be holding out for £350,000. The jury is out as to whether or not the 28-year-old is worth that outlay.

As noted by Sky Sports Premier League, since arriving at Arsenal he's been among the most creative players in the division:

Still, there are times when Ozil's casual style can count against him. In big games, in particular, the German tends to let matches pass him by. In physical clashes when space is at a premium, it is easy to nullify his inventive influence.

Arsenal will still be keen to keep Ozil around, as when he's in form he can be such a handful for opposition sides. There will be hope at the Emirates he still has his peak years to give to the Gunners.