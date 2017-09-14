Jurgen Klopp Talks Liverpool Transfers and Defensive Problems After Sevilla Draw

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday that one defensive signing would not have been enough to eradicate the team's problems at the back.

The Reds boss was speaking after his side's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League. After coming from a goal behind to lead 2-1, Roberto Firmino missed an opportunity to extend the team's advantage from the penalty spot before the Spanish side capitalised on slack play from the hosts late on to equalise.

Klopp didn't make any summer additions at centre-back and defended the team's work in the transfer market.

"I know you are always looking for this thing—the defence was always something being talked about: 'We didn't sign this or that,'" he said, per Rory O'Callaghan of Sky Sports. "If these problems could be solved by one player, you can imagine we would have put all our money into it and say: 'Let's do this.'"

As O'Callaghan noted, Liverpool were linked with a move for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk during the summer. Despite the Netherlands international's transfer request, he ended up staying at St Mary's.

Paddy Power summed up the Reds' approach to improving their options at the back during the transfer window:

Prior to their 5-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday, they had been in good form, keeping clean sheets in six of their previous seven Premier League matches.

Yet there are times when the team can meander through spells of games. It happened against Sevilla early on, as the Andalusians struck to take the lead, and then late in the contest, with the Reds seemingly in complete control.

To level the blame entirely at the centre-backs would be unfair, as often the protection received from midfield leaves plenty to be desired. Football writer Philip Blundell commented on Emre Can's passiveness during the 2-2 draw:

Klopp believes that if Liverpool are going to improve their defensive record it needs to be a collective effort.

"There is space for improvement," he said. "We need to learn to be dominant and not give easy goals. It is not a general defending problem, but we have to improve 100 per cent."

Still, as Paul Hayward of the Daily Telegraph noted, the manner in which Liverpool play the game under the German isn't conducive to tight defending:

Striking the right type of balance is something Liverpool will have to learn if they are to challenge for the top honours, though. While a draw against Sevilla in what should be a straightforward group is not a bad result, they will have eyes on going further in the competition.

If they are going to be in contention for the Premier League and the Champions League, improved defensive play is an absolute must for the Reds. In what is his third season at Anfield, plenty will feel Klopp should have done more to bolster the team.