J.J. Watt Hospitalized After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Chiefs

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans announced superstar defensive lineman J.J. Watt was out for the rest of the game after suffering a knee injury Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.



Watt was later seen on crutches entering an ambulance, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

J.J.'s brother T.J. tweeted about the injury:

Adding to the Texans' woes, Deepi Sidhu of the team's official website reported Whitney Mercilus suffered a chest injury and is out for the rest of the game as well.

Watt was unable to walk off the field under his own power in the first quarter:

Injuries are becoming a worrying storyline for Watt. A back injury cost him all but three games in the 2016 season, and he dislocated a finger in the season opener, though he didn't miss a game from it.

He also dealt with a broken hand in 2015.

When he's stayed healthy, however, he's been the most dominant defensive player in the NFL. In his first five seasons (2011-15), he registered 372 tackles, 74.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries and 45 pass deflections.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as its top player for the 2014 season and No. 5 player in 2015, and he's a three-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, four-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro selection.

Suffice to say, Watt is an integral part of the Texans. While the team managed to reach the postseason without him in 2016, the defense is downright deadly when he's in the lineup and paired with Jadeveon Clowney.

In his absence, Brandon Dunn, Joel Heath and Carlos Watkins should see more time in Houston's defensive line rotation.