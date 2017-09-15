J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Closes with over $37M in Donations

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt ended his hurricane relief fund Friday, with donations reaching more than $37 million.

The YouCaring page Watt set up to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey finished with a total of $37,097,298—an exponentially higher figure than the $200,000 he initially hoped to raise. More than 200,000 people donated to the cause.

