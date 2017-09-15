    J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Closes with over $37M in Donations

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 14: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans looks on prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 14, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt ended his hurricane relief fund Friday, with donations reaching more than $37 million.                             

    The YouCaring page Watt set up to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey finished with a total of $37,097,298—an exponentially higher figure than the $200,000 he initially hoped to raise. More than 200,000 people donated to the cause.

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

