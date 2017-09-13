Hue Jackson Says Joe Flacco Has Developed into One of NFL's Elite QBs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"Is Joe Flacco elite?" has become such a meme it's spawned t-shirts and even been put on beer cans.

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson gave his answer to the matter Wednesday: Yes, Flacco is indeed "elite."

"Joe has gone on and obviously become one of the elite quarterbacks in the league," Jackson said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters.

Jackson cited Flacco's past Super Bowl victory as the reason he has "status in the league."