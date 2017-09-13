Hue Jackson Says Joe Flacco Has Developed into One of NFL's Elite QBs

Hue Jackson Says Joe Flacco Has Developed into One of NFL's Elite QBsSeptember 13, 2017
"Is Joe Flacco elite?" has become such a meme it's spawned t-shirts and even been put on beer cans.
Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson gave his answer to the matter Wednesday: Yes, Flacco is indeed "elite."
"Joe has gone on and obviously become one of the elite quarterbacks in the league," Jackson said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters.
Jackson cited Flacco's past Super Bowl victory as the reason he has "status in the league."
