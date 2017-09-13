    Hue Jackson Says Joe Flacco Has Developed into One of NFL's Elite QBs

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    "Is Joe Flacco elite?" has become such a meme it's spawned t-shirts and even been put on beer cans

    Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson gave his answer to the matter Wednesday: Yes, Flacco is indeed "elite."

    "Joe has gone on and obviously become one of the elite quarterbacks in the league," Jackson said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters

    Jackson cited Flacco's past Super Bowl victory as the reason he has "status in the league."

