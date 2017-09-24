Enzo Amore Beats Neville to Win Cruiserweight Title at WWE No Mercy 2017

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Enzo Amore pulled off a major upset Sunday at No Mercy, as he defeated Neville to become cruiserweight champion for the first time.

Enzo used less than legal means to win the title.

He brought the belt into the ring and threatened to hit Neville with it. The referee prevented him from doing so and grabbed the championship and walked over to the timekeeper to hand the belt over. As the referee was looking elsewhere, Enzo connected flush with a low blow and rolled up Neville for the pinfall.

Enzo looked like every fan inside Los Angeles' Staples Center trying to process the result, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account:

Bleacher Report's Alfred Konuwa and WrestlingInc.com were less than pleased with the result:

With the exception of dropping the title to Akira Tozawa for less than a week, Neville entered No Mercy having dominated the cruiserweight division since beating Rich Swann back at the Royal Rumble.

Few have been able to compete at Neville's level over the past several months, and his confidence was seemingly at an all-time high after he came out on top in his feud with Tozawa.

The game changed when a wild card entered the picture, though, as Enzo announced his arrival into the cruiserweight division on 205 Live.

Although The King of the Cruiserweights didn't take Amore seriously as a threat to his throne, Enzo immediately enjoyed success in his new role.

His willingness to take shortcuts worked his advantage, as Enzo put his feet on the ropes, poked eyes and did whatever he had to do in order to pick up victories.

That led to Enzo being placed in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match on 205 Live, with the winner going on to face Neville for the title at No Mercy.

While Cedric Alexander dominated the match and did all of the heavy lifting, it was Amore who prevailed and established himself as the No. 1 contender.

Even after that win, Neville looked down on Enzo and laughed at the idea of the Smacktalker Skywalker having a legitimate chance to beat him.

Amore undoubtedly took his lumps on the road to No Mercy, including during a Miz TV segment during which he interrupted a pregnancy announcement by Miz and Maryse.

The Miz proceeded to run down Amore on the mic and then beat him down following their match in an effort to put him in his place.

Enzo may lack in terms of in-ring skills and has faced no shortage of adversity during his time in WWE, but he continually finds a way to scratch and claw his way up the ladder, and he did exactly that in becoming Neville's top challenger.

Amore proved at No Mercy that he is a worthy opponent for Neville, and the entertaining dynamic between them figures to anchor the cruiserweight division for a long time to come.

