Carlo Ancelotti Rumoured to Seek Premier League Move If He Leaves Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti will reportedly target a return to the Premier League should he be moved on by the German club before his three years there are up.

According to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden, who cited an unnamed source, Bayern have a break clause in Ancelotti's contract that they could activate at the end of the season, his second in Bavaria.

The same source explained England would "appeal" to the Italian in that eventuality.

Ancelotti managed Chelsea for two seasons and won the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010, but a failure to pick up any silverware in his second campaign resulted in his sacking.

According to Ogden, he was considered by both Manchester United and Liverpool in 2014 before the two clubs ultimately appointed Louis van Gaal and Jurgen Klopp, respectively.

The manager won the Bundesliga with Bayern last year, their fifth title in a row, but the team were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage and were not as dominant as they had been under predecessors Pep Guardiola or Jupp Heynckes.

Their start this season may not have been disastrous, but it has hardly inspired either, per BT Sport's Archie Rhind-Tutt:

German football expert Raphael Honigstein believes Ancelotti will most likely leave the club this summer:

Despite his relative struggles in Germany, the 58-year-old remains among the world's best managers—he has won four league titles in four different countries and won the UEFA Champions League three times—and he'll likely have no shortage of takers should he be available in the summer.

The question becomes whether any top Premier League sides will be looking.

The two sides who finish fifth and sixth may well be, depending on their success in other competitions, so it's hardly beyond the realms of possibility they will relieve their managers at the end of the season.

Ancelotti's availability might also tempt clubs into making a change when otherwise they may not have, so it would not be overly surprising if he were to take charge of a Premier League side next year.