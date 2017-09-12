    Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz Fight Reportedly Announced

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2017

    Deontay Wilder raises his glove before his WBC heavyweight title boxing bout against Gerald Washington on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. Wilder defeated Washington in the 5th round with a TKO. (AP Photo/Albert Cesare)
    Albert Cesare/Associated Press

    Deontay Wilder's WBC heavyweight title belt will reportedly be on the line Nov. 4 in New York.

    On Tuesday, Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports reported Wilder will fight Luis Ortiz at the Barclays Center, citing multiple sources close to the fighters.

    The reported bout stands out because of the overwhelming punching power and knockout ability of each fighter and their undefeated records.

    Wilder sports a 38-0 record with 37 knockouts, while Ortiz counters with a 27-0 mark and 23 knockouts.

    Iole reported Wilder "wanted to fight the best opposition possible to build his case with the public" and that he "is a potential star, but he hasn't had the opponent who would bring him the kind of visibility and media attention to help him take the next step."

    According to Iole, Wilder initially eyed IBF-WBA champion Anthony Joshua, but that fight wasn't going to happen in the near future.

    Wilder will instead face Ortiz, who is coming off a December victory by technical knockout over David Allen. Wilder's last fight was in February, when he defeated Gerald Washington via technical knockout.

