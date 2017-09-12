USC Says Voided 2005 Season Means Trojans Are 4-0 All-Time vs. Texas

CHRIS CARLSON/Associated Press

USC had its wins from the 2005 season vacated by the NCAA, but the Trojans have also taken their one loss from that year off the books.

According to Kyle Bonagura of ESPN, USC said that it holds a 4-0 all-time record against Texas in the official game notes for Saturday's meeting between the two schools.

This obviously leaves out the Longhorns' famous 41-38 win for the national championship in the Rose Bowl that year.

USC was punished by the NCAA in 2010 for providing improper benefits for Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. In addition to postseason bans and scholarship restrictions, the team was forced to vacate its 2004 national championship as well as its 12 wins in 2005.

The team was undefeated heading into the national championship game until Vince Young led Texas to an upset win in what is regarded as one of the best college football games ever.

Although the NCAA usually only vacates the wins, officially marking the Trojans with an 0-1 season in 2005, USC sports information director Tim Tessalone said it is really 0-0.

"I have documentation in a letter sent in July 2010 to [then-NCAA director of statistics Jim Wright] noting all the changes he instructed us to make, including that losses had to be vacated," he said. "The letter also states that he had reviewed all our revisions and approved them."

Of course, Texas still celebrates its title and its 13 wins still remain on the books in Austin.

The teams will face off for the first time since that historic game on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.