Kobe Bryant's No. 8, No. 24 Jerseys Reportedly Both Will Be Retired by Lakers

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire both the No. 8 and the No. 24 jerseys to honor Kobe Bryant this season, ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday.

Shelburne also reported the Lakers plan to hold the ceremony Dec. 18 when they welcome the Golden State Warriors to Staples Center.

Bryant wore No. 8 from 1996 through the 2005-06 season before he switched to No. 24.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Bryant initially selected No. 8 in part because it was the total of the numbers he had on his jersey at Adidas' ABCD Camp when he was in high school. No. 33—Bryant's number at Lower Merion High School—was retired for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Bryant appeared in 707 games while wearing No. 8. During that time, he averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also helped the Lakers reach four NBA Finals, and Los Angeles won three titles in a row from 1999 to 2002.

After making the switch to No. 24, Bryant played in 639 games, averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. The Black Mamba claimed two championships in that jersey, and his only MVP award (2007-08) came a year after the change.

Bryant retired following the 2015-16 season. In his final NBA game, he scored 60 points in a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The 39-year-old will be the 10th player to have his jersey hung in the Staples Center rafters, with Shaquille O'Neal the most recent to receive the honor.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Reisinger, Bryant will be the sixth player to have two different numbers retired, though he'll be the first with two numbers retired by the same team.