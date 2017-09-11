The Miz and Maryse Announce They Are Expecting Baby on WWE Raw

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The Miz and his wife Maryse announced on Raw Monday night they're expecting their first child.

WWE shared the announcement on Twitter:

After telling the WWE Universe of Maryse's pregnancy on Miz TV, the intercontinental champion wrestled Enzo Amore. Amore won by disqualification after The Miz and the Miztourage attacked the Smacktalker Skywalker.

The Miz and Maryse married in the Bahamas in 2014, and their marriage became a focal point of their on-screen dynamic when Maryse returned to WWE programming in April 2016. Maryse jumped the barricade to slap Zack Ryder's father while Ryder was wrestling The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

The couple's relationship also became a part of Total Divas when they joined the cast of the show in the sixth season.

Considering how much she has helped him gain an edge on opponents in the past, Maryse's absence could be a difficult blow for The Miz when she inevitably goes on maternity leave.

Luckily, The Miz should still have the Miztourage around to get an upper hand in the ring.