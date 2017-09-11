Stephen Curry Says He Wants to Play in the NBA for 16 Years Like His Dad Dell

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Stephen Curry has been in the NBA for eight seasons, and he hinted there will be eight more in a comment about his father in a Monday piece from Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

"When I came in the league, that's the only thing I did say—I want to play 16 years just because my Dad did," Curry said. "I've always had an appreciation of what that meant. But now—having done eight years and understanding the work that it takes and whatnot—playing eight more years somewhere near the level I'm playing now would be solid."

The younger Curry has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors and quickly ascended into any discussion about the best players in the league as a two-time MVP, two-time champion and the catalyst on a team that won an NBA-record 73 games.

His father played 16 seasons for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, although 10 of them came with the Hornets in Curry's hometown of Charlotte. He wasn't the prolific player his son is, but he did average double-digit scoring 11 times and as many as 16.3 points per game with the Hornets.

Curry didn't just compare the length of his playing career to his father's in Fowler's column. He also said he and teammate Kevin Durant had a conversation about the latter's comments on a podcast with Bill Simmons.

Durant said, "nobody wants to play in Under Armours," which is head-turning because Curry is the primary NBA spokesman for the company.

However, the sharp-shooter allayed any fears from Warriors fans about a potential feud when he said, "this is nothing that is going to put a wrench in the locker room."

That is welcome news for Curry supporters because he apparently wants to be in the locker room for at least another eight seasons to match his father.