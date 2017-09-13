Legit or Nah? Verdicts for College Football's Top Week 2 Performances

10 of 10

Early on in Saturday's game against Tennessee-Martin, Shea Patterson didn't look good. In the process of falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, he started the game 3-of-6 for 25 yards with an interception.

The final 47 minutes told a different story.

Patterson went 29-of-37 the rest of the way with 464 yards, five touchdowns and no picks, leading the Rebels back for a 45-23 win. He led them on eight consecutive drives of at least 43 yards, each of which would have ended in points if Gary Wunderlich hadn't missed a 37-yard field goal.

For the second straight game, Patterson often found his favorite target, A.J. Brown. The sophomore wide receiver—whom we pegged as Legit last week—had eight catches for 233 yards and two scores in Week 1, and he added another eight catches for 156 yards and two scores in Week 2. Until someone figures out how to slow him down, there's no containing Patterson, either.

Verdict: Legit

The No. 1 quarterback (No. 4 overall player) in the 2016 recruiting class is the No. 1 quarterback in passing yards per game. Shea Patterson has eviscerated opposing secondaries in each of his first two contests. And with California's lackluster defense on the docket for Week 3, there's no end in sight just yet.

It took a couple of drives, but Patterson eventually picked up where he left off in the opener against South Alabama, when he completed 80 percent of his passes for 429 yards and four scores. Ole Miss isn't eligible for postseason play, but if he keeps this up, he might sneak into the Heisman conversation.

Of course, after this week's game against Cal, three of his next four come against Alabama, Auburn and LSU. Even the fourth game in that four-week stretch is against Vanderbilt, which we earlier concluded might be a legit defense. But if anyone can throw for 400 yards against any of those opponents, it might be Patterson.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Sports Reference and CFBStats.com and recruiting data courtesy of Scout.

