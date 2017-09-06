Buying or Selling College Football's Top Week 1 Performances

10 of 10

Maryland was the only unranked team to defeat a ranked team, knocking off No. 23 Texas by a 51-41 margin.

Save for throwing a pick-six on the opening drive, the Terrapins could do no wrong on offense. After that rogue attempt, they completed 12 of 14 passes for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day. On the ground, four different players reached pay dirt as part of a 263-yard attack.

For the most part, Maryland was the better team on defense too. Texas barely averaged 3.0 yards per carry, and Shane Buechele was sacked five times and threw an arm punt of an interception. It wasn't until midway through the third quarter that Texas finally scored on offense, and the Longhorns had to convert a 3rd-and-20 to make that happen.

D.J. Durkin led the Terps to a three-win improvement in his first season as head coach, and now they're seeking at least eight wins in a year for the first time since 2010.

Verdict: Selling as a national contender; Buying as a team that could cause chaos in the Big Ten.

Maryland gave up touchdowns on an interception, a punt return and a blocked field goal. Despite the upset, it has a lot of cleaning up to do before it can be taken seriously. But it also has the talent to beat a great team that isn't playing its A-game.

The Terrapins play at Ohio State and Wisconsin in October and host Michigan and Penn State in November. Led by Ty Johnson, D.J. Moore and Jermaine Carter Jr., they're going to win at least one of those games and ruin the dream for one of the Big Ten powers.

However, it won't be anywhere near enough to win the conference or play in a New Year's Six bowl. At best, this is an 8-4 team that gets one or two more moments in the sun as the underdog in a game that gets social media buzzing.

