Manchester United Transfer News: Mino Raiola Comments on Players, Top Rumours

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    Juventus' Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Chievo at the Allianz stadium in Turin on September 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL MEDINA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
    MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

    Mino Raiola has said Paulo Dybala should think about a move to Manchester United when he eventually departs Juventus, and he has also said Lorenzo Insigne would suit playing for the Red Devils.

    The agent of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic does not represent either player, but he has publicly advised Dybala to consider a transfer to Old Trafford or one of Europe's giants.

    Speaking to Rai Sport (h/t Tom Olver of Metro), Raiola said the Argentina international is certain to exit the Italian champions in future:

    "In the end, Dybala will leave Juventus

    "And if he does he should go to a team with a project already formed where he can join.

    "Because he is still too young to be the leader of a new project.

    "I would love to see Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester, both City and United, but always in a big project."

    Argentina's Paulo Dybala controls the ball during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match against Venezuela in Buenos Aires, on September 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)
    JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

    Dybala has already scored five goals in three Serie A appearances this term, according to WhoScored.com, and is ready to join the superstar names at the top of European football.

    Raiola has also tipped Napoli's Insigne for a big move and said he has the quality to play for United, Real Madrid or Barcelona.

    The agent told La Domenica Sportiva (h/t Olver) the attacker could leave Serie A, prompting criticism from Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

    Raiola said:

    "Napoli play football appreciated all over the world, that is obvious and everywhere I go, colleagues ask me about them."

    "De Laurentiis should be happy that [Napoli coach Maurizio] Sarri is appreciated."

    "Insigne has a contract. We seem to want players to become slaves of either clubs or agents."

    "I merely expressed an opinion, that Insigne could happily play for Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester United."

    MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 02: Lorenzo Insigne of Italy looks on during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Spain and Italy at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 2, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Insigne's reputation has exploded in recent seasons, with the diminutive winger becoming one of Italy's most clinical talents.

    Per WhoScored, the player scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in Serie A last season, claiming multiple man-of-the-match awards.

    In other news, United continue to monitor the talents of Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker after the closure of the summer transfer window.

    According to Belgian newspaper Het Belang Van Limburg (h/t talkSPORT), the player remains on United's scouting list, with Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Everton all keeping tabs.

    20170908 - Brussels , Belgium / Rsc Anderlecht v Sporting Lokeren / 'nLeander DENDONCKER'nFootball Jupiler Pro League 2017 - 2018 Matchday 6 / 'nPicture by Vincent Van Doornick / Isosport
    MB Media/Getty Images

    Both Dybala and Insigne are small in stature but carry immense talent as they're considered for moves to the top tier of the game.

    Italian football has a proud tradition with some of the greatest clubs in history, but the nation has fallen behind England and Spain when it comes to domestic competition and rewards.

    Either talent would suit manager Jose Mourinho's attack, but Insigne's style would benefit United's current attackers.

    Romelu Lukaku would thrive with the Italy international in the squad, and Mourinho clearly wanted to add a wide player during the summer after the pursuit of Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, per Metro's Mark Brus.

