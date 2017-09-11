    Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid Are Playing with Overconfidence After Levante Draw

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane awaits the start of the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

    Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has voiced his concerns over his side's performance levels after their surprise 1-1 draw at home to Levante in La Liga on Saturday. 

    Per Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, Zidane said to his players "we are playing with overconfidence," as Los Blancos slipped four points behind Barcelona in the standings.

    The Frenchman recently acknowledged his team must keep their "feet on the ground" after winning the UEFA Champions League and La Liga, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos were all recognized for their performances last season by UEFA.

    Diaz wrote: "Zidane didn't like so much recognition and has been forced to sound the alarm because the flattery has weakened his squad."

    Despite the early nature of Madrid's poor results, further indiscretions will not be tolerated by Real's board as they watch Barca sprint ahead of them in the title race.

