Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid Are Playing with Overconfidence After Levante Draw

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has voiced his concerns over his side's performance levels after their surprise 1-1 draw at home to Levante in La Liga on Saturday.

Per Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, Zidane said to his players "we are playing with overconfidence," as Los Blancos slipped four points behind Barcelona in the standings.

The Frenchman recently acknowledged his team must keep their "feet on the ground" after winning the UEFA Champions League and La Liga, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos were all recognized for their performances last season by UEFA.

Diaz wrote: "Zidane didn't like so much recognition and has been forced to sound the alarm because the flattery has weakened his squad."

Despite the early nature of Madrid's poor results, further indiscretions will not be tolerated by Real's board as they watch Barca sprint ahead of them in the title race.