    Baker Mayfield Apologizes for Planting Oklahoma Flag After Win vs. Ohio State

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Oklahoma Sooners starting quarterback Baker Mayfield apologized Monday for planting an Oklahoma flag on Ohio State's field after the Sooners defeated the Buckeyes 31-16 on Saturday evening.

    "After the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward any Ohio State people at all, especially not the team or the players, because they're a great team and a great program," Mayfield said during a press conference. "I didn't mean it to be disrespectful at all. We do the flag thing at OU-Texas, so that's just something I got caught up in an emotional win. It should have been something I did in the locker room, so I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field."

    Mayfield's full comments can be seen below:

    Mayfield said Saturday that planting the flag was a bit of payback for last year's loss to Ohio State.

    "It was a combination of things," Mayfield told reporters. "Part of it was last year, like I said in my press conference, 'That was embarrassing for them to sing their fight song on our field.' They're probably feeling the same way now."

    Nonetheless, his actions didn't sit well with more than a few folks, including Ohio State running back Mike Weber: 

    For Oklahoma, the symbolism ran deeper than revenge. They also planted their proverbial flag on the college football playoff picture early in the season, rising to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll after the win.

