NFL Appeals Texas Court Injunction in Ezekiel Elliott's Case

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NFL filed an appeal Monday of the injunction granted to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott regarding his six-game suspension.

Sports attorney Daniel Wallach provided a copy of the appeal, which was filed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Texas. A judge granted Elliott a temporary stay of his suspension Friday, which will allow him to play while his federal suspension appeal is being heard.

Wallach described the NFL's appeal as something of a long shot. Only 7.2 percent of appeals for reversal were successful in 2016. The NFL, much like it did with Tom Brady, will likely have to defend itself in federal court while Elliott continues to play until a ruling is granted.

Elliott, 22, rushed for 104 yards and added 36 yards on five receptions Sunday. The NFL allowed its reigning leading rusher to play in Week 1 regardless of the result of his appeal because of the timing of the case. Arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld the NFL's suspension of Elliott last Tuesday, and the federal judge granted a temporary stay of that ban Friday.

"Just relieved for the fact that I finally get a fair trial," Elliott told reporters Sunday. "I finally get a chance to prove my innocence and just happy that I'll get to be with the guys for as long as permitted and not miss time and not having to be away from them."

The NFL said it found evidence that Elliott physically abused his ex-girlfriend on multiple occasions in 2016. He has maintained his innocence and said there were times he began losing faith.

"Just kind of your name getting dragged through the mud," Elliott said of the most difficult part of the case. "It's been 14 months. Just kind of being associated with that, that's tough."