Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward believes the club's commercial power will give them a leg up on the competition when they attempt to sign both Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann next summer.

According to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, Woodward believes "the commercial advantages of joining United provide an 'X factor' when it comes attracting the world’s biggest stars," and the club are confident that with spending at an all-time high, it could prove "pivotal" as they target Bale and Griezmann.

Indeed, with plenty of clubs able to offer large transfer fees and lucrative wage deals, United's ability to increase the marketability of their players could set them apart from other potential suitors.

Per Robson, Romelu Lukaku's move to Old Trafford in the summer saw him sell more replica shirts than Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard, while Daley Blind has enjoyed a 72 per cent increase in Twitter followers since joining the club.

For players looking to enhance personal brands, a move to the Red Devils will seem even more appealing.

On the field, United will hope players of Bale and Griezmann's calibre can help them continue their return to the kind of success they enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Football writer Liam Canning noted one area of the team in which recruitment is still needed:

Real Madrid star Bale could fit that bill perfectly. While he has also spent time at No. 10 and up front during his Los Blancos career, the Welshman retains the hallmarks of a top-class winger, and his pace and power have seen him thrive in the Premier League in the past.

Squawka Football shared his impressive numbers in the Spanish capital:

As for Griezmann, he has scored 83 goals and assisted 25 in 163 appearances for Atletico Madrid, and he would offer yet more firepower up front alongside Lukaku.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones expects him to join United next summer:

Griezmann alone would greatly enhance United's prospects, and together with Bale, it would mark an incredible summer of business next year.

If the Red Devils can continue to offer incentives to players beyond the purely financial, it will be a significant feather in their cap as the transfer market develops in the coming years.