Kevin White to Be Placed on IR Due to Shoulder Injury Suffered vs. Falcons

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken shoulder blade in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach John Fox told reporters White has a fractured scapula, adding the wide receiver might need surgery.

White, 25, went down in the fourth quarter after making a reception for no gain and left the stadium in a sling. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported at the time that the Bears fear White will require the season-ending surgery.

The No. 7 overall pick in 2015, White's career has been mired with injuries. He missed his entire rookie season with a stress fracture in his left shin and was limited to four games in 2016 after fracturing his fibula. The West Virginia product has recorded just 21 receptions for 193 yards in his career.

"When you've been through that and he's done it, and it's happened again, it's happened again, done it, and it sucks," Bears tight end Zach Miller told reporters after the game. "You can't control that stuff. Kevin is such a good football player. He's had unfortunate stuff happen to him early in his career. It won't derail the kid. It won't. I mean, if I can do it, he can do it."

White will be heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2018. The Bears will have a fifth-year option, but odds are they will decline and allow him to hit unrestricted free agency in 2019.