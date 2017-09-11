Legendary Sports and Entertainment Producer Don Ohlmeyer Dies at Age 72

Legendary Sports and Entertainment Producer Don Ohlmeyer Dies at Age 72September 11, 2017
Don Ohlmeyer, who served as a producer for Monday Night Football and producer/director of three Olympics broadcasts for ABC, died of cancer at 72 years old, per ESPN.com.
"It is with heavy hearts we share that Don Ohlmeyer, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, has passed away at age of 72 due to cancer," his family said in a statement. "Surrounded by loved ones, he died peacefully at his home in Indian Wells."
After his time as a sports producer for ABC, Ohlmeyer went onto become an executive at NBC, where he helped develop the noteworthy prime-time Thursday night lineup in the 1990s. He coined the phrase "Must See TV," per the Associated Press (via the Wall Street Journal).
Still, his impact on the sports world remains significant thanks to his time working on Wide World of Sports and serving as a producer for Monday Night Football.
Bill Hofheimer of ESPN noted the Monday night team will honor him during the upcoming games, also providing a statement from the company:
bill hofheimer @bhofheimer_espn
ESPN Statement on Don Ohlmeyer. (ESPN also plans to honor the former ABC Monday Night Football producer on our #MNF telecast on Sept. 11.) https://t.co/c5363hJ9Bf2017-9-11 04:27:27
Brian Baldinger of NFL Network also had nice words about Ohlmeyer:
Brian Baldinger @BaldyNFL
Thank you Don Ohlmeyer for advancing sports on television like no one else. You helped pave the way for so many to work in this industry RIP2017-9-11 04:56:11
He was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2008.