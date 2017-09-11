Legendary Sports and Entertainment Producer Don Ohlmeyer Dies at Age 72

Uncredited/Associated Press

Don Ohlmeyer, who served as a producer for Monday Night Football and producer/director of three Olympics broadcasts for ABC, died of cancer at 72 years old, per ESPN.com.

"It is with heavy hearts we share that Don Ohlmeyer, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, has passed away at age of 72 due to cancer," his family said in a statement. "Surrounded by loved ones, he died peacefully at his home in Indian Wells."

After his time as a sports producer for ABC, Ohlmeyer went onto become an executive at NBC, where he helped develop the noteworthy prime-time Thursday night lineup in the 1990s. He coined the phrase "Must See TV," per the Associated Press (via the Wall Street Journal).

Still, his impact on the sports world remains significant thanks to his time working on Wide World of Sports and serving as a producer for Monday Night Football.

Bill Hofheimer of ESPN noted the Monday night team will honor him during the upcoming games, also providing a statement from the company:

Brian Baldinger of NFL Network also had nice words about Ohlmeyer:

He was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2008.