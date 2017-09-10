Jason Witten Passes Michael Irvin as Cowboys All-Time Receiving Yards Leader

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten became the organization's all-time leader in receiving yards on Sunday night against the New York Giants.

Witten's latest achievement earned him the praise of another Cowboys legend, Drew Pearson:

It also put him in rarefied air at the tight end position, according to Mitch Goldich of SI.com:

It wasn't the only milestone Witten was in position to accomplish on Sunday night. Heading into the game, he was also just six receptions away from surpassing Tim Brown for the sixth-most receptions in NFL history.

Now in his 15th NFL season, Witten already holds the record for the most receptions in Cowboys history with 1,091. He has been a pillar of the Cowboys organization and is a surefire Hall of Famer.

"Many days it's hard and it's a struggle to get out of bed, but you keep pressing forward and you pursue that excellence," Witten said on Friday when asked about potentially breaking Irvin's record, per Jori Epstein of the Dallas Morning News. "To be able to pass him, it's a huge honor for me because I know what he was all about. Not only a Hall of Fame player but how he approached the game."

Irvin, meanwhile, seemed more than OK with Witten being the one to break his record.

"When I first retired and I was going over to Valley Ranch to work out, I would look out onto that field and the only people I'd see working out were Jason Witten and Tony Romo," Irvin told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News on Thursday. "That right there, when Jason Witten is becoming what he is becoming, I'm OK with that because I know it's not just physical talent. It was will and determination and hard work."

"Hey, that's what I'm about," Irvin added. "That's what he's about, so us being up there together is great."