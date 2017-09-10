Aaron Judge Sets MLB Rookie Record for Most Walks in a Season

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Aaron Judge's amazing rookie season continued Sunday as the young slugger set the record for the most walks by a rookie in a season with 107.

Judge, 25, is a legitimate MVP candidate this season. Coming into Sunday, he was hitting .274 with 39 home runs, 87 RBI and 105 runs scored.

He has been one of the key factors in the team's push for a postseason berth this season alongside Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius, Starlin Castro and Chase Headley in one of the most dangerous lineups in all of baseball.

But while Judge was incredible during the first half of the season, he's slumped considerably since the All-Star break. Before the break, he was hitting .329 with 30 homers and 66 RBI. Since, he's hitting just .182 with six homers and 21 RBI and has seen his OPS drop from 1.139 to .711.

That may have put a damper on his MVP hopes, though if Judge heats up down the stretch, he'll certainly be worthy of consideration, especially if the Yankees reach the postseason. If he plays well in October, the Yankees could be primed for a deep run in the playoffs given their explosive lineup.

Regardless of how his season ends, however, Judge has put together one of the more memorable rookie seasons in recent years, mostly for his highs but also for the surprising slump he's currently fighting through.