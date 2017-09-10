Ronald Darby Carted Off vs. Redskins with Ankle Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was carted off the field in the second quarter of the team's game against Washington after suffering an ankle injury.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, Darby appeared to have an air cast on the injured ankle. And the Eagles announced Darby would not return Sunday, per Reuben Frank of CSN Philly.

The injury came as Darby was fending off a block, but it appeared he simply stepped awkwardly on his own as he pursued quarterback Kirk Cousins and twisted the ankle in an unnatural manner before falling to the field.

Darby, 23, was acquired by the Eagles during the preseason in a trade with the Buffalo Bills and immediately was tabbed as the team's top corner. He notched 137 tackles and two interceptions in his first two seasons in the NFL, appearing in 29 games.

While he was superb as a rookie, he struggled in his second year, per Elliott Rooney of Pro Football Focus:

"Darby suffered from a sophomore slump last year, grading as the 66th-best CB with a PFF overall grade of 70.6. With seven pass breakups in 2016 Darby, ranked 28th out of 117 qualifying CBs but struggled to get interceptions, recording zero and dropping three potential INTs.

"Those numbers all pale in comparison to his 2015 rookie season, when Darby graded as the eighth-best CB in the NFL—his overall PFF grade of 86.3 was the fifth-highest grade by a rookie CB in the PFF era."

Nonetheless, he was clearly the top talent the Eagles had at cornerback, as the position remained a major question mark coming into the season. If Darby's injury ends up being as serious as it appeared, he could miss a major chunk of the season, leaving Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson as the starters going forward.

While the Eagles addressed the position during this year's NFL draft, second-rounder Sidney Jones remains out with a ruptured Achilles, and third-rounder Rasul Douglas was inactive Sunday.