Andrew Luck Reportedly May Not Return from Shoulder Injury Until October

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly may be without quarterback Andrew Luck until October.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Sunday during an appearance on NFL GameDay Morning, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. Rapoport noted that even though Luck is no longer on the physically unable to perform list following January shoulder surgery, he hasn't practiced.

"The team needs to see the quarterback in that setting before tossing him into the fire," Patra wrote.

Said Rapoport: "The Colts and [Scott] Tolzien are preparing for an extended stay here, and it sounds to me like October is a better goal for when we might see Andrew Luck on the field. [Owner] Jim Irsay mentioned he needs to trust his arm; that is where it stands now for Andrew Luck."

Indianapolis is coming off two straight 8-8 campaigns and hasn't made the playoffs since the 2014 season. The last thing it needs is its three-time Pro Bowler to miss significant time, especially since his playing just seven games in 2015 was the primary reason its streak of three straight postseason appearances came to an end.

Tolzien is a 30-year-old, six-year veteran, but he has just nine games and three starts on his NFL resume, with two touchdown passes and seven interceptions. If he struggles under center, the Colts could turn to Jacoby Brissett, whom they acquired via trade from the New England Patriots for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on Sept. 2.

Brissett started two games last season in New England while Tom Brady was serving his Deflategate suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo was out with an injury. The Patriots went 1-1 in those contests, and Brissett demonstrated his dual-threat abilities with 5.9 yards per carry on 12 attempts.