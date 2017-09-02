Jacoby Brissett Reportedly Traded to Colts from Patriots for Phillip Dorsett

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

With Andrew Luck's status still uncertain for Week 1, the Indianapolis Colts added some insurance at quarterback by reportedly acquiring Jacoby Brissett from the New England Patriots for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on Saturday.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the deal.

Luck has been on the physically unable to perform list since Indianpolis opened training camp in July.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Thursday "the odds are most likely he probably won't" start in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Brissett was a third-round pick by the Patriots in 2016 and started two games while Tom Brady was serving a four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate and after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

New England needed more depth at wide receiver after Julian Edelman suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 25.

Dorsett was the Colts' first-round pick in 2015. The former Miami star struggled to break out in the Indianapolis offense, recording 753 yards and three touchdowns on 51 receptions in two seasons.